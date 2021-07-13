Orlando police make arrest in 19 year old sex battery cold cases

Detectives with the Special Victims Unit at the Orlando Police Department have arrested a man they say is behind at least 2 sex battery cold cases dating back about 19 years.

According to police, one of the attacks happened in Orlando. The other happened in Orange County.

Authorities arrested Dwight Harris, 50, who detectives had dubbed the ‘Woodline Rapist.’

"Detectives believe Harris was a stranger to his victims, waiting for adult women who returned to their apartments alone in the very early morning hours, after a night out," authorities said. "Detectives believe Harris physically dragged his victims to nearby wooded areas just past the tree line, so he could sexually batter them."

Harris has reportedly been living in the Orlando area since the alleged crimes occurred in 2002 and 2003, most recently working as a night delivery driver. He was arrested at his home on July 2.

"This significant investigative success was made possible by important and ongoing collaborations with FDLE’s Genetic Genealogy Investigations Team and the Orange County Sheriff’s Office," Orlando police said.

"Detectives with both agencies are already reviewing other cases to see whether the same suspect could be responsible," Orlando police said on Tuesday.

Harris is facing several charges. DNA in another cold case is being tested and detectives are reviewing a case from 2011 to see if Harris is linked to it.

