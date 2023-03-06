Orlando Weather Forecast: Warm day with afternoon showers, storms possible

Today's high: 85 degrees

Tonight's low: 65 degrees

Main weather concerns:

Expect a warm Monday here in Central Florida. Highs hit in the mid-80s inland, closer to 80 along the beaches. Skies will feature a mix of sun and clouds across the region. A few showers and even an isolated storm or 2, will be possible mainly after 4pm this afternoon. Light-moderate rain and a few random lightning strikes will be possible-chances stand at 20-30%.

BEACHES: Looks like a mix of sun and clouds along the beaches today. Most will reach near 80 degrees. Showers and perhaps a rogue storm will be possible by early afternoon. Rain chances stand at the 20-30% range.

A moderate rip current risk continues today. Surf is a combo of mixed swell in the knee-waist high range and could get quite fun at the right sand bar during the right tide time. Surf looks even better by Tuesday as winds rotate to the West, making conditions clean and glassy.

THEME PARKS: It may be a good day to keep out FOX 35 Storm Team Weather App on hand with afternoon showers and storms possible. The most likely window for rain will be from 2 pm - 7 pm around the parks. Highs today park-side hit around 85.

OUTLOOK: Finally, some measurable rain was recorded Sunday night for parts of the viewing area. It wasn't a whole lot, but at least something! There will be a few more opportunities as we course through the next several days.

Again, amounts look light overall. A weak front will move across the State around midweek, this feature will cool temperatures a bit with the most noticeable change during the overnight hours late week. Lows then will tumble into the upper 50s. Stay tuned!