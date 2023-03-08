Orlando weather: Windy but pleasantly warm day across Central Florida

Today's high: 81 degrees

Tonight's low: 60 degrees

Main weather concerns:

It is a beautiful day in Central Florida. A weak front is sweeping across the state bringing a bit of a dip in temperatures. Afternoon highs will reach the upper-70s/ low-80s. Winds will increase out of the northeast at 10-15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

BEACHES:

Windy conditions are expected at the beaches today. Winds out of the northeast could gust to 25 mph at times. Most cities will reach the upper-70s. The moderate rip current risk continues today, make sure to swim within sight of a lifeguard stand.

THEME PARKS:

A great day to hit the theme parks. Highs park-side will reach the low-80s with a few breezes. Mostly sunny skies prevail with the chance for an isolated shower this afternoon.

OUTLOOK:

A weak front moving across the Florida peninsula will bring seasonal temperatures on Thursday with forecast highs in the upper-70s.

A second front will arrive Friday evening bringing a rise in rain chances. As of now, models are flashing a 30% coverage on Friday night. We look mostly dry and comfortable for the weekend ahead. Depend on the FOX 35 Storm Team.

