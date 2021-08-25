Orlando's Harry Styles show will require vaccination or proof of negative test

article

The Amway Center announced on Wednesday that ticket holders to the upcoming Harry Styles’ concert must provide proof of full COVID-19 vaccination or a negative COVID-19 diagnostic test within 48 hours prior to entry.

The show, which is a stop on Harry Styles’ upcoming ‘Love on Tour,’ takes place Thursday, October 7th, at Orlando’s Amway Center.

In addition to providing the proof of vaccination or negative test, masks must be worn, the venue said. Those under the age of 12 may attend the concert if they provide proof of negative COVID-19 diagnostic test within 48 hours prior to entry.

Staff will reportedly follow the same protocols, meaning they will need to provide proof of vaccination or a negative COVID-19 diagnostic test, as well as wearing a face covering at all times.

MORE NEWS: Orange County Sheriff: 'To my fellow law enforcement officers: Get vaccinated'

"This new show policy is the best way to protect the health and safety of Live Nation crew, venue employees and fans and is quickly becoming the new standard for concerts around the U.S.," Amway Center said.

Tickets to the show are sold out, according to the Ticketmaster website. The Amway Center’s website shows that capacity for the arena maxes out at 20,000.

Watch FOX 35 Orlando for the latest Central Florida news.