PHOTOS: Universal Orlando prepares for upcoming Halloween Horror Nights event

With the start of the event quickly approaching, Halloween Horror Nights props like signs and sets can already be seen at Universal Studios Florida.

After skipping a year during the COVID-19 pandemic in 2020, Universal Orlando Resort is bringing ‘Halloween Horror Nights’ back on Friday, September 3rd.

The event operates until Sunday, October 31st, and will feature a familiar but creepy face: Jack the Clown.

"The most notorious icon in event history, Jack’s return to Halloween Horror Nights 2021 will be fraught with terror and fear as the grisly circus clown invades every corner of this year’s event with unsuspecting ‘Jack Attacks’ that will send guests running for their lives," Universal Orlando previously said. "His ominous and unrelenting presence will infiltrate every aspect of the event – from the streets, to the haunted houses to the places guests would least expect – leaving nowhere to turn and nowhere to hide."

This year's theme will be ‘Halloween Horror Nights 30: Never Go Alone.’ The houses confirmed so far are:

Beetlejuice

Haunting on Hill House

Texas Chainsaw Massacre

Universal Monsters: The Bride of Frankenstein Lives

With the event being less than a month away, construction can already be seen in the streets of Universal Studios, where the event takes place at night during the fall.

Universal Park News Today strolled through and captured photos of signs and sets already up.

Photo from Universal Parks News Today

Photo from Universal Parks News Today

Photo from Universal Parks News Today

Photo from Universal Parks News Today

Photo from Universal Parks News Today

Photo from Universal Parks News Today

Photo from Universal Parks News Today

Photo from Universal Parks News Today

Photo from Universal Parks News Today

Photo from Universal Parks News Today

Photo from Universal Parks News Today

Photo from Universal Parks News Today

