Powerful winter storm to impact millions from coast-to-coast

A major winter storm will impact millions of people across the U.S. with heavy snow, blizzard conditions and significant icing.

Beginning Wednesday, snow will begin to intensify across the Rockies to the Upper Midwest. By Thursday morning, portions of upstate New York and New England can expect snow, sleet and freezing rain that will begin to ease by Friday. A lot of snow is expected in Minneapolis, the area could see up to 2 feet in total.

Image 1 of 3 ▼

At least a half-foot of snow is likely across the Rockies and parts of the Four Corners region and states in the Northeast could see 6-plus inches of snow. Ice is also a concern with from Detroit to Buffalo. If you have any family or friends that live in the area, make sure they are staying weather aware.

Depend on The FOX 35 Storm Team.