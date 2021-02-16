Publix cancels Wednesday's COVID-19 vaccine scheduling event in Florida due to weather delivery delays

Publix is canceling Wednesday's scheduling event in Florida for COVID-19 vaccine appointments due to shipment delays.

The Lakeland-based supermarket chain said it is canceling its appointment scheduling for Wednesday because government deliveries of allotted coronavirus vaccines have been delayed due to inclement weather.

Publix said appointments scheduled for Wednesday and Thursday are not impacted by the change.

RELATED: Florida Attorney General warns of several COVID-19 vaccine scams

"We know how important administering this vaccine is, so we deeply regret the need to cancel Wednesday’s scheduling event," a Publix spokesperson said in a statement. "Once additional vaccine is received, we will announce the next opportunity for vaccine appointment scheduling."

The supermarket chain is offering appointments three days a week in nearly 600 of its pharmacies throughout Florida, but appointments book up quickly.

For more information, visit Publix's vaccine website.