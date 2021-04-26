Publix reopens COVID-19 vaccine registration portal on Monday

article

Publix has reopened its COVID-19 vaccine registration portal on Monday morning.

The Florida-based grocery chain said that it opened back up at 7 a.m. EST.

Those who register will receive the two-dose Moderna COVID-19 vaccine.

Florida residents can book their appointment at publix.com/covidvaccine.

The State of Florida requires individuals receiving their first vaccine dose to provide proof of residency, such as an ID or utility bill.

All 730 Publix pharmacies in Florida now offer the COVID-19 vaccine.

