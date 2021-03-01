Vaccine appointments for Central Florida Publix locations fill up

article

Publix reopened its registration portal for COVID-19 vaccine appointments on Monday but all of the Central Florida time slots have been filled.

The portal reopened on Monday, March 1st at 7 a.m.

This was the first time that the vaccine portal has reopened since an executive order was signed Friday allowing those deemed to be "extremely vulnerable" to COVID-19 by their doctors to receive the vaccine, even if they are under the age of 65.

Seniors and "extremely vulnerable" residents can book their appointment at publix.com/covidvaccine in other Florida counties but times are going quick.

"Our collaboration with Governor DeSantis continues to bring needed vaccine doses to residents of Florida, and we are privileged to be part of this critical effort," said Publix CEO Todd Jones. "With each new shipment of the COVID-19 vaccine, we are able to serve more people and more communities in our home state."

The state of Florida requires individuals receiving their first vaccine dose to provide proof of residency, such as an ID or utility bill.

All 730 Publix pharmacies in Florida now offer the COVID-19 vaccine.

