Publix reopens vaccine portal as age eligibility drops to 40 statewide

Publix reopened its registration portal for COVID-19 vaccine appointments on Monday.

The portal reopened at 7 a.m. By 11:15 a.m., all Central Florida appointments were booked except for less than 1 percent in Alachua County.

Those booking on Monday will receive the two-dose Moderna vaccine. If you want the single-dose Johnson & Johnson vaccine, book an appointment when Publix reopens its portal on Wednesday.

Florida lowered the age to be eligible for a COVID-19 vaccine in Florida to 40 on Monday.

Therefore, the following are eligible to receive a vaccine at a Publix pharmacy:

Florida residents 40 and older

Any medical worker

Florida K-12 teachers and personnel of any age

Medically vulnerable residents with a physician-signed form

Law enforcement 50 years of age or older

Eligible residents can book their appointment at publix.com/covidvaccine.

Starting Monday, April 5th, Florida will open COVID-19 vaccines to all persons 18 and up.

The state of Florida requires individuals receiving their first vaccine dose to provide proof of residency, such as an ID or utility bill.

All 730 Publix pharmacies in Florida now offer the COVID-19 vaccine.

