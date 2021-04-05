Publix reopens vaccine portal as all adults in Florida become eligible

article

Publix has reopened its registration portal for COVID-19 appointments on Monday, the same day that vaccine eligibility opens to all Florida residents 18 and older.

The portal reopened at 7 a.m. By 9:45 a.m., the majority of Central Florida counties were booked up. Some appointments remained in Alachua, Flagler, Lake, Marion, Sumter, and Volusia County.

Those booking on Monday will receive the two-dose Moderna vaccine. Those who want the Johnson & Johnson vaccine must book appointments when Publix reopens its portal on Wednesday.

Eligible residents can book their appointment at publix.com/covidvaccine.

The state of Florida requires individuals receiving their first vaccine dose to provide proof of residency, such as an ID or utility bill.

All 730 Publix pharmacies in Florida now offer the COVID-19 vaccine.

