Ray Lewis III, son of NFL legend Ray Lewis, died from reported overdose in Central Florida home, police say

Police have revealed the cause of death for Ray Lewis III, the son of former NFL Ravens legend Ray Lewis, who died Wednesday.

According to an overdose report from Casselberry police, Lewis III was found unresponsive in a bedroom in a Casselberry home Wednesday evening around 5 p.m.

A blue pill, "unofficially" identified as Alprazolam was found near Lewis III who was found unresponsive in a bedroom in the home.

Police and fire crews attempted to administer NARCAN to Lewis III who was placed on a stretcher and taken to Advent Health Altamonte.

Lewis III enjoyed a record-setting career at Lake Mary Prep where he was a running back, where he led the Griffins to a district championship in 2012.

On Thursday, Lewis’s younger brother shared on social media that the 28-year-old had died.



He said in part, "I pray you’re at peace now because I know how much you were really hurting. I don’t and won’t ever have the words. I love you."

It’s been years since Lewis suited up for the Griffins. But his name still carries weight.

"He’s pretty much the role model for this school," Lake Mary Prep JV basketball coach, Jordan Steward told FOX 35.

Stewart is a Lake Mary Prep grad and current JV basketball coach.

While he didn’t know Lewis personally, Stewart says everyone always has great things to say about the former football star.

"It’s just unfortunate what happened. I remember coming into Lake Mary Prep and interviewing, him being one the role models they laid out for role model students," Stewart said.

Ray Lewis III followed in the footsteps of his hall of famer father, Ray Lewis, playing collegiate ball at Miami, then eventually Coastal Carolina and Virginia Union.

But Lake Mary Prep is where Lewis will always be remembered as a legend.