Sheriff's Office: Body found by county worker in Mims identified

The Brevard County Sheriff’s Office is conducting a death investigation after a body was found off a roadway in Mims.

According to the Sheriff's Office, the body was discovered by a county worker in the area of Cuyler Street and Hammock Road on Wednesday morning. The body has since been identified as 24-year-old Teaon Sanders of Titusville.

"The investigation is ongoing as agents continue to conduct interviews and examine evidence from the scene," deputies said. "The decadent was taken to the Brevard County Medical Examiner's Office where an autopsy will be conducted."

Anyone who may have information about this investigation is asked to please call Agent Samantha Grimes of the Brevard County Sheriff’s Office Homicide Unit at 321-633-8413 or CRIMELINE at 1-800-423-TIPS (8477).

