SpaceX Crew-2 give update after returning back to Earth last week

The SpaceX Crew-2 astronauts will speak on Monday about their mission.

At 9:15 a.m. Monday, SpaceX Crew-2 is expected to give an update on their mission. This comes about a week after they splashed down off the coast of Florida and days after Crew-3 blasted off into space.

Crew-2 is composed of four astronauts: Shane Kimbrough and Megan McArthur from NASA, Aki Hoshide from JAXA (Japan Aerospace Exploration Agency), and Thomas Pesquet from ESA (European Space Agency). They spent nearly 200 days at the International Space Station (ISS).

The astronauts successfully returned to Earth around 10:30 p.m. on Nov. 8. It took only eight hours from the ISS to splash down off the coast of the Florida Panhandle near Pensacola.

In the following days, on Nov. 10, SpaceX Crew-3 lifted off from the Kennedy Space Center just after 9 p.m. that evening. The astronauts on board were originally supposed to meet Crew-2 at the ISS but their launch was postponed multiple times due to weather and health issues.

On the Crew-3 mission are NASA astronauts Raja Chari, Tom Marshburn, and Kayla Barron with ESA astronaut Matthias Maurer. They rode SpaceX-s Crew Dragon spacecraft, Endurance, to the ISS.

While in space, the astronauts will reportedly spend six months completing scientific experiments.

"Lots of medical experiments. We are testing out medical devices. I am going to be working with a muscle sensor that will help us figure out how muscle atrophy in space but also tech development for this device so that people can have these evaluations done in ICU or when they are out in the field," Marshburn previously explained.

