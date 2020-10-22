SpaceX scrubs 15th Starlink satellite mission
No new launch date has been released.
2nd NASA, SpaceX manned mission delayed until November
A NASA official said that they are now targeting early-to-mid November for the next manned mission.
SpaceX scrubs Starlink satellite launch again due to weather
Monday will be the space company's 13th Starlink launch.
'Resilience': Astronauts name vehicle for next manned mission
During a news conference with the astronauts, the group announced that they have named the vehicle that will take them into space 'Resilience.'
SpaceX scrubs launch due to weather, two others planned this week
Monday would have been the company's 13th Starlink launch.
'Literally shook our house': Residents across Central Florida hear sonic boom after successful SpaceX launch
At 7:18 p.m., the space exploration company sent a SAOCOM 1B satellite into space, riding onboard a Falcon 9 rocket for Argentina's space agency.
ULA scrubs launch of Delta IV Heavy rocket, will try again Friday morning
It could be a historic week for the Space Coast as three launches are planned just days apart. However, the first of those three planned launches has twice been delayed, which will likely impact the other two.
SpaceX launches Falcon 9 from Cape Canaveral carrying Starlink satellites into orbit
SpaceX successfully launched a Falcon 9 rocket from Cape Canaveral early Friday morning.
Success! SpaceX launches another batch of Starlink satellites
The rocket carried up 58 Starlink internet satellites and three of Planet's SkySats.
SpaceX launches Falcon 9 carrying another batch of Starlink satellites
A Falcon 9 rocket is set to take off from Kennedy Space Center on Wednesday night, carrying Starlink satellites into space.
Astronauts gave update on SpaceX Demo-2 mission from International Space Station
The NASA astronauts discussed a variety of topics, including the SpaceX spacesuits, the hard work that went into returning humans to space, and even what the restroom was like inside the SpaceX Crew Dragon spacecraft.
Astronauts board International Space Station after docking SpaceX Crew Dragon spacecraft
Despite weather concerns, the veteran astronauts took off from launchpad 39A at Kennedy Space Center on Saturday afternoon, riding on top of a Falcon 9 rocket aboard the SpaceX Crew Dragon spacecraft.
PHOTOS: SpaceX completes historic manned launch, sending 2 NASA astronauts into orbit from American soil
NASA astronauts Doug Hurley and Bob Behnken have now made history and are on their way to the International Space Station.
History made! SpaceX successfully launches first manned mission from U.S soil in nearly 10 years
NASA astronauts Doug Hurley and Bob Behnken have now made history and are on their way to the International Space Station.
What you should know about SpaceX’s Crew Dragon spacecraft
Two firsts have been etched into space exploration history: The first U.S. manned space mission since 2011, and the first time that astronauts have ventured into the stars in a craft from private company SpaceX.
President Trump to come back to the Space Coast on Saturday for rescheduled manned SpaceX launch
SpaceX rescheduled the historic manned launch for Saturday at 3:22 pm.
SpaceX scrubs Falcon 9 launch until after historic manned launch
SpaceX and NASA are expected to launch the first astronauts from American soil in nearly a decade on May 27 from Kennedy Space Center’s launch complex 39A.
SpaceX manned launch scrubbed until Saturday afternoon as unfavorable weather continues
FOX 35 meteorologist Jayme King took a deeper dive into a forecast model for Wednesday, which shows that storms could move through Cape Canaveral as launch time approaches.
SpaceX manned mission scrubbed, rescheduled for Saturday
NASA and SpaceX will launch the first astronauts since the retirement of the space shuttle program in 2011 on May 27 from launch pad 39A at Kennedy Space Center.
Want to watch the SpaceX launch? Here's where you can and can't park
Liftoff is set for 4:33 p.m. EDT on Wednesday.