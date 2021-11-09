SpaceX Crew-3 prepares for Wednesday launch after multiple delays

article

The SpaceX Crew-3 launch has been postponed multiple times and is now targeting liftoff from Kennedy Space Center no earlier than 9:03 p.m. Wednesday, Nov. 10.

NASA astronauts Raja Chari, Tom Marshburn, and Kayla Barron will embark on the mission with ESA (European Space Agency) astronaut Matthias Maurer.

FOX 35 Storm Team Chief Meteorologist Jayme King took a look at the forecast for Wednesday night and there is an 80 percent chance of favorable weather conditions.

NASA said that the Crew-3 astronauts are in good shape and cleared for flight on Wednesday too.

They will head to the International Space Station (ISS) for six months and plan to complete scientific experiments while there.

Their roles are outlined below:

Raja Chari: Mission Commander

Tom Marshburn: Pilot

Kayla Barron: Mission Specialist

Matthias Maurer: Mission Specialist

"Lots of medical experiments. We are testing out medical devices. I am going to be working with a muscle sensor that will help us figure out how muscle atrophy in space but also tech development for this device so that people can have these evaluations done in ICU or when they are out in the field," Marshburn previously explained.

MORE NEWS: Vice President Kamala Harris to convene 1st National Space Council meeting Dec. 1

"Everyone is more than qualified, and we are actually super happy to just get the chance to go to space," Chari added.

NASA Administrator Bill Nelson shared his excitement for the mission as well, stating "This is going to be a great mission. We were down for a while after we retired the space shuttle but now we are launching Americans on American rockets from American soil."

RELATED: NASA SpaceX Crew-2 splashes down near Pensacola

This is the first time that NASA has decided to do an indirect handover of space station crews, meaning that NASA has already brought home the four Crew-2 astronauts at the ISS before launching their replacements. That crew spend 200 days in space and splash downed in the Gulf of Meixco on Monday.

Watch FOX 35 Orlando to see the launch LIVE on Wednesday.