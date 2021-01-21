SpaceX launch scrubbed due to weather, will try again Sunday

article

SpaceX's Saturday launch was scrubbed with 10 minutes before liftoff because of bad weather. The space company will try again on Sunday.

According to the Kennedy Space Center Visitor Complex, SpaceX is trying to launch its Falcon 9 rocket as part of its Transporter-1 mission.

They said that this mission will deploy dozens of small microsatellites and nanosatellites, including Starlink satellites, into orbit for commercial and government customers.

The launch will take place at Cape Canaveral Air Force Station. Liftoff is scheduled for 10 a.m. Sunday.

