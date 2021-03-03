SpaceX aborts Starship test flight with 00:00:1 left but will likely try again

SpaceX aborted its Starship test flight on Wednesday with just 00:00:1 seconds left.

However, they said that they likely will attempt the flight again later in the afternoon.

Elon Musk explained that the abort was due to a slightly conservative high thrust limit.

SN10 will be the third high-altitude suborbital flight test of a Starship prototype from SpaceX. It is similar to the high-altitude flight tests of Starship SN8 and SN9.

Starship SN9 (serial number 9) erupted into a ball of fire as it attempted to land following a successful high-altitude test flight.

The SN9's predecessor, the SN8, experienced a similar fate in December. The craft was attempting a "flip maneuver," which appeared to succeed in orienting the rocket. However, the ship came into the launchpad too fast, meeting a fiery end.

On Wednesday, SN10 will attempt to prove its capability of becoming a fully reusable transportation system designed to carry both crew and cargo on long-duration, interplanetary flights and help humanity go to the Moon, Mars, and beyond.

