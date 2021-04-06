SpaceX to launch 24th batch of Starlink satellites on Wednesday

article

SpaceX is preparing to send its next batch of Starlink satellites into orbit during lunchtime this week.

The space company will launch 60 satellites aboard a Falcon 9 rocket on Wednesday, April 7. Liftoff is scheduled for 12:34 p.m. EDT from SLC-40 at Cape Canaveral Air Force Station.

This will be the 24th batch of Starlink satellites to be sent into space.

The goal of Starlink is to create a network that will help provide high-speed internet access to those who are not yet connected and to provide reliable and affordable internet across the globe.

The network is currently available in parts of North America, with plans for the network to be globally available in late 2021 or 2022. So far, SpaceX has launched more than 1,300 of internet-beaming satellites into orbit.

