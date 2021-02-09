Start your engines! How to watch the 2021 Daytona 500 race

article

Start your engines! The Daytona 500 race is this Sunday.

The 63rd Annual Daytona 500 will take place Sunday at the Daytona International Speedway with a limited number of fans in the stands.

Here's how you can watch the Great American Race from home or at the speedway.

TELEVISION

The Daytona 500 will be broadcasted on FOX 35 starting at 2:30 p.m. on Sunday. However, please note that pre-race coverage will begin at 1 p.m.

There will also be two specials on FOX 35's Good Day Orlando previewing the race from the Daytona International Speedway on Friday at 6 a.m. and Sunday at 7 a.m.

STREAMING

You can tune into the race through FOX's streaming platforms: FOX Sports and FOX NOW.

You can also try Hulu with Live TV, Sling TV, YouTube TV, PlayStation Vue and AT&T TV Now. Some may require you to sign up for a free trial.

IN PERSON

The Daytona International Speedway says that they will allow a limited number of fans in the stands for the Great American Race on Sunday, February 14th.

If interested in tickets, please visit https://www.daytonainternationalspeedway.com/.

Guests will reportedly be screened before entering the facility and will be required to wear face coverings while maintaining six-feet of social distancing.

Watch the 2021 Daytona 500 live on FOX 35 at 2:30 p.m. ET on Sunday, February 14.