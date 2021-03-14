Still no stimulus check? Use the 'Get My Payment' tool to track it

article

Wondering where your stimulus check is at? This IRS tool could help.

The first batch of the third stimulus payments has been sent out. Millions of Americans have already received the money in their accounts and have begun spending it.

However, millions of others have not yet received it.

Thankfully, the IRS 'Get My Payment' tool is up and running. You can use it to track when your payment will be deposited or mailed. You will need your social security number, address, and date of birth to use the tool.

For example, a FOX 35 viewer said that when she checked the tool, it said "We scheduled your payment to be deposited on March 17, 2021 to the bank account below."

The tool also listed the last four digits of her account number.

The tool is said to be updated once per day, usually overnight. It will not show the amount of your payment. Also note that just because you got the first two stimulus payments, does not mean you will get this one. The income requirements for this round are different. You can use this stimulus calculator to see if you qualify and if so, how much you will receive

You can use the tool on the IRS website.

