Technical issue behind 'active shooter' notification sent to parents, Alachua County Public Schools say

Parents and staff in Alachua County received a notification of an active shooter on a school campus Thursday morning, but the school district said a technical issue caused the error message.

Alachua County Public Schools confirmed in a statement that there is no active shooter on any of its campuses.

"We apologize for this notification. We were in the process of testing the state-mandated mobile panic alert system and there was a technical issue," the school district said.