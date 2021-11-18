Timeline: Days between alleged Zac Stacy attack and arrest warrant

Kristin Evans, the victim of an alleged attack by ex-NFL player Zac Stacy, has been vocal on social media about how she feels it took too long for police to issue an arrest warrant.

According to court records, officers were called to the Florida home on Saturday around 2:30 p.m. after Evans called 911.

She told investigators what happened and handed over the surveillance video.

**WARNING: Video contains graphic and disturbing footage**

Then, on Monday, Evans got an order of protection against Stacy.

Investigators followed up with Evans on Tuesday about the beating and a warrant for Stacy’s arrest was signed by a judge Wednesday.

FOX 35 reached out to Oakland police to get more information about how the investigation unfolded.

They sent us a statement saying after he initially fled the scene:

"Officers continued to search for Stacy, and the case was forwarded to the investigations unit of the Oakland Police Department to establish probable cause to secure a warrant for Stacy’s arrest. As the suspect was believed to be outside of Oakland PD jurisdiction, the Orange County Sheriff’s Office attempted to apprehend Stacy, but learned he had fled the state."

