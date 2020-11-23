United States Coast Guard searches Florida waters for missing man

article

The United States Coast Guard said that they are searching for a man who fell into the water near Jacksonville, Florida.

They said that the man, who is said to be 42 years of age, fell in while transitioning from the tugboat Pop to a barge near Blount Island at about 3 a.m. on Sunday.

He was not wearing a lifejacket and has not resurfaced yet, they added.

Florida Fish and Wildlife, Jacksonville Fire and Rescue, Jacksonville Sheriff's Office, and dive units are said to be assisting the U.S. Coast Guard in its search.

More crews were reportedly sent out on Monday morning to find the man.

FOX 35 will update this story as the search continues.