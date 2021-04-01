Vaccine appointments for 16+ fully booked at Orange County Convention Center

The Orange County Convention Center vaccine site opened its portal early for all Florida residents 16 and older. In less than 45 minutes, all of the appointments were fully booked.

The vaccine portal for the convention center vaccination site opened on Friday at 9 a.m. for all Florida residents 16 and older.

Orange County Mayor Jerry Demings said that they had 8,000 COVID-19 vaccine appointments available.

Future appointment dates will be announced on the Orange County Government website.

Minors who are eligible for the vaccine must have a parent or guardian accompany them to the appointment. Identification for both is required.

Mayor Demings recommended that if you are going to attempt to sign up for a time, pre-register now at http://ocfl.net/vaccine as it will expedite the process on Friday morning.

Starting Monday, all Florida residents 18 and up can receive a COVID-19 vaccination. In addition, those 16 and up are allowed to receive the Pfizer vaccine.

The Orange County Convention Center vaccination site is one of the first to allow registrations for this age range to begin before Monday.

