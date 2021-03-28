Vaccine eligibility will drop to 40 across Florida on Monday

Florida continues to lead the nation with vaccination efforts as nearly 8.5 million doses have been administered so far. Starting Monday, those numbers will get another boost.

Anyone in the state 40 and older will be eligible to get the vaccine beginning Monday. Then, starting the next Monday, April 5th, it will open up to everyone 18 and older. Those 16 and up can receive the Pfizer vaccine starting that day as well.

This change comes after Orange County had already dropped the age eligibility for a vaccine to 40 at the convention center vaccine site. It is also nearly a month ahead of the May 1st deadline set by the federal government.

Governor Ron DeSantis released an announcement video about the age expansion, citing that "we’ve been able to expand eligibility to those age 50 and above and we’ve seen additional success. Now because of this success, I am pleased to announce additional vaccine eligibility expansions."

He added, "while the Biden administration set a May 1st target date for vaccine eligibility for all adults, Florida is pleased to announce that all adults in the state age 18 and older will be eligible for the vaccine beginning Monday, April 5th. And this coming Monday, March 29th, the age of eligibility for the vaccine will be reduced from 50 to 40. We have now vaccinated over 70% of the roughly 4.4 million seniors living in the state."

Despite the changes, Seminole County is still expecting the same number of vaccines. They got 7,000 last week. The county's Emergency Management told FOX 35 that the last time the Governor lowered the age eligibility, they ran out of vaccines in about two hours.

They ask for people to be patient when signing up for an appointment. They intend to extend the hours their fixed and mobile sites are open so they can give more people the opportunity to get their shots.

