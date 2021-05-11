Arrest warrant issued after police say video shows man taking baby swans from Lake Eola

An arrest warrant has been issued for a man caught on video taking two baby swans from a nest at Lake Eola and then putting them in a cooler, fending off adult swans in the process, police said.

The Orlando Police Department said that on Sunday, they were advised that a man approached a nest of young swans and two adult swans with a food cooler at Lake Eola.

He then reportedly used the cooler as a shield to fend off the adult swans and grabbed the two young ones from their nest. He placed them inside the cooler and left the scene in his vehicle.

In a video provided to FOX 35 by police, people are heard shouting at him "stop" and "put them back!"

He responds in the video, "they will be dead tomorrow. I know that, I work for Lake Eola."

Photos from OPD

Someone then asks him, "so you are taking them and are going to bring them back?"

To which he responds, "oh yeah" before telling the crowd that the baby swans will be "okay" and to "trust me, I've done this."

The Orlando Police Department elaborated on this, explaining that the man claimed he was part of the ‘Swan Rescue' and raises them until they are old enough to fend for themselves in the world.

The Orlando Police Department says two cygnets stolen from a Lake Eola nest o Sunday have been recovered.

Thankfully, police said that detectives were able to identify the man as 71-year-old Richard Harger and located him in less than 24 hours. The swans were said to have been recovered safely.

When officers went to see Harger, they observed a ‘4 Da Birds’ sign located at his home's front gate. He admitted to them that he took the baby swans because he thought they were going to get hurt and apologized for doing so. The swans were then given to the police.

The Orlando Police Department also confirmed to FOX 35 on Wednesday that an arrest warrant has been signed for Harger. He faces charges of Grand Theft and he was trespassed from all city parks.

A Lake Eola park ranger informed police that the two baby swans cost $5,000, police added.

