Walgreens expands COVID-19 vaccine distribution in Florida
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - Governor Ron DeSantis announced on Wednesday that Walgreens is expanding its COVID-19 vaccine distribution from 12 to 97 stores across Florida.
The participating locations are in 19 counties: 16 in Duval, three in Alachua, one in Bradford, five in Charlotte, five in Citrus, one in Clay, nine in Collier, one in Escambia, one in Hendry, one in Lake, eight in Manatee, 12 in Marion, one in Nassau, four in Palm Beach, 13 in Pasco, eight in Polk, two in Santa-Rosa, five in Sarasota, and one in Sumter.
Appointments are open now on the Walgreens website.
LIST: Where in Florida Walgreens is distributing the COVID-19 vaccine
Shots will begin to go into arms on Friday.
Per federal guidelines, those eligible for vaccines at Walgreens are:
- People age 65 or older
- Teachers K-12, daycare, and preschool workers, and staff
- Health care workers, EMS
- Anyone 16 or older with a signed determination of extreme vulnerability form
- Law enforcement officers and firefighters 50 or older
