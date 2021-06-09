WATCH: Endangered bird emerges from nest at Brevard Zoo after 10 weeks

The Brevard Zoo said that a young wrinkled hornbill emerged from a nest box on Tuesday after a 10-week stay.

They said that the chick, which is considered endangered, has not been named or sexed yet. It hatched on March 28th to parents Morticia and Gomez.

Morticia and Gomez have reportedly lived with one another since 1993. They have raised six chicks together at the zoo, contributing to the Wrinkled Hornbill Species Survival Plan. These birds are typically native to Indonesia, Malaysia, and Thailand. They are considered endangered due to habitat loss.

