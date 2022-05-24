2022 Atlantic Hurricane Season: NOAA predicts above-average season with 3-6 major hurricanes

The National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA) predicts another above-average Atlantic hurricane season for the 2022 season, which runs June 1 - Nov. 30 – marking the seventh consecutive above-average hurricane season.

This season, NOAA anticipates between 14 and 21 named storms, and between 6-10 of those becoming hurricanes. Of those 10, NOAA said three to six could become major hurricanes (category 3, 4, or 5).

NOAA said there is a 65% chance of an above-average hurricane season. It rated its confidence in the storm expectations to be 70%.

"The increased activity anticipated this hurricane season is attributed to several climate factors, including the ongoing La Niña that is likely to persist throughout the hurricane season, warmer-than-average sea surface temperatures in the Atlantic Ocean and Caribbean Sea, weaker tropical Atlantic trade winds and an enhanced west African monsoon," NOAA said in its report.

On average, the United States typically sees 14 named storms, seven hurricanes and three major hurricanes.

Colorado State University issued its yearly hurricane season prediction in April, which also called for an above-average season with 19 named storms, nine hurricanes, and four major hurricanes.

2022 Atlantic hurricane season storm names

