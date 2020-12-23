Watch out! Florida forecasters warn of falling iguanas on Christmas

article

It's raining iguanas in South Florida!

The National Weather Service issued an unofficial warning this week for possible "falling iguanas" due to a cold snap.

"Brrr! Much colder temps expected for Christmas. Low temperatures in the 30s/40s and falling Iguanas are possible. Keep up with forecast changes and stay warm," NWS tweeted.

Because they're cold-blooded, iguana's bodies can stiffen up and fall out of trees, appearing to be dead. Once temperatures reach the 40s, they become immobile.

If you happen to come across one, don't touch them. Eventually, they'll warm back up and won't be happy to see you.

According to the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission, green iguanas are an invasive species and are not native to the Sunshine State.

They have caused damage to infrastructure, including seawalls and sidewalks, according to agencies in charge of managing the hundreds of miles of canals that channel water throughout South Florida

