WATCH: Stolen car falls over embankment, lands on house in wild video

A stolen car fell over 20 feet and landed on a house and another vehicle in North Caldwell, New Jersey, on New Year’s Day, according police.

Footage released by North Caldwell Police shows the car flipping over an embankment and crashing into a house in North Caldwell – just barely missing a person outside the home.

North Caldwell Police said on Facebook the driver lost control of the stolen car after striking two other vehicles while attempting to flee from the police. The Verona Police Department also posted bodycamera footage as the vehicle drove over the edge, falling onto the house that was more than 20-feet below.

"The driver managed to free himself from the wreckage and ran on foot before being apprehended by Officer Maguire and Officers from surrounding agencies," the Verona police said. "A female passenger was located near the vehicle."

The individuals were turned over to the custody of the North Caldwell Police Department.

"As a reminder to residents, please remember to lock your vehicles and remove the key fob," Verona police warned. "This video is an example of how brazen and reckless these car thieves are in avoiding apprehension."

The police department reported that no bystanders or home occupants were injured during the collision and that two suspects were taken into custody following medical evaluations.