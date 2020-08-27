Orlando Magic acquire James Ennis from 76ers

The Orlando Magic have acquired veteran forward James Ennis from the Philadelphia 76ers in exchange for a 2020 second-round draft pick, owed to the Magic from the L.A. Lakers.

Orlando Magic begin training camp
Orlando Magic Head Coach Steve Clifford called the opening day of team practice disappointing, but everyone was raving about the performance of new point guard Markelle Fultz. The magic are not yet playing with starters and second units, but there is a lot of strength and excitement.