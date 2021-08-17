Tim Tebow released from Jacksonville Jaguars after 1 preseason game

article

Tim Tebow was released from the NFL's Jacksonville Jaguars on Tuesday.

FOX 35's Adam Shadoff confirmed that the NFL team waived Tim Tebow.

The former Florida Gator star and 2007 Heisman Trophy-winning quarterback signed a one-year contract with the team in May, making his return to the NFL after four years with the MLB’s New York Mets. Tebow reportedly asked the Jaguars Coach Urban Meyer, who has worked with Tebow before while coaching the Florida Gators, for a tryout after retiring from baseball in January. Meyer obliged and gave him a contract worth $920,000. That is the minimum for a player with three accrued NFL seasons.

Tim Tebow played just one preseason game before being waived by the team.

MORE NEWS: Atlanta Falcons first NFL team to have 100% of players vaccinated

The player tweeted about the decision on Tuesday morning, expressing gratefulness for the Jaguars organization and the opportunity.

"Thankful for the highs and even the lows, the opportunities, and the setbacks. I’ve never wanted to make decisions out of fear of failure and I’m grateful for the chance to have pursued a dream," Tebow said. "Thank you to the @Jaguars organization and everyone who has supported me in this journey."

Watch FOX 35 Orlando for the latest Central Florida news.