Another round of rain, storms possible Sunday

Keep the umbrella handy! The FOX 35 Storm Team is tracking a hot and humid Sunday before another round of rain and storms move in.

WHAT IS THE WEATHER FORECAST FOR TODAY AROUND ORLANDO?

Today’s forecast high: 92 degrees

Tonight's forecast low: 72 degrees

Main weather concerns: It will be a hot and humid Sunday. Afternoon highs across the interior will be in the low-90s and upper-80s along the east coast. Due to the high humidity, 'feels like' temperatures will be in the upper-90s in Orlando! Make sure you stay hydrated.

WHEN WILL IT RAIN IN CENTRAL FLORIDA SUNDAY?

This afternoon/evening showers and thunderstorms will be on the rise. Between 4-10 p.m., storms will arrive in our central and northern counties. You can expect heavy rain (1-3" possible), wind gusts up to 50 mph, small hail and lightning. Stay weather aware and download the FOX 35 Storm Team weather app to track the live radar right on your cell phone.

WHAT IS THE WEATHER FORECAST FOR WALT DISNEY WORLD, UNIVERSAL, AND SEAWORLD?

A hat and sunglasses will be handy at the theme parks today. There will be a mix of sun and clouds, but the heat is ON! Afternoon highs will soar into the low-90s, with 'feels like' temperatures around 98 degrees. Showers and storms are possible this evening, so stay weather aware.

WHAT IS THE WEATHER FORECAST FOR THE BEACHES IN CENTRAL FLORIDA?

It will be a hot day at the beach! Highs in the upper-80s are expected this afternoon with a mix of sun and clouds. The UV Index is high so make sure to pack your sunglasses, hat and sunscreen. There is also a moderate risk for rip currents, so make sure to swim near an open lifeguard stand.



LOOKING AHEAD: As we start the work week, temperatures stay warm and humid. Normal highs for this time of year in Orlando are 89 degrees, and our afternoon highs will be in the low-90s.

As for storm chances, they will be around 30% coverage each afternoon. The FOX 35 Storm Team is tracking a rise in rain chances by the end of the week and the start of next weekend. Stay tuned!