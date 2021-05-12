Carnival suspends all U.S. cruises through July except for 3 of them

article

Carnival is canceling all its voyages from the U.S. through July with the exception of three, they said.

Carnival Cruise Line announced on Tuesday that the bulk of their voyages will be suspended through July 30, 2021. The only cruises that they hope will embark are three ships from Florida and Texas. They are:

Carnival Vista from Galveston, Texas

Carnival Breeze from Galveston, Texas

Carnival Horizon from Miami, Florida

They also said that if they can find a solution to allow cruise ships to visit Alaska, Carnival Miracle will assume some of Carnival Freedom's departures from Seattle. However, they noted that "given that there is still some uncertainty in our ability to operate these cruises, guests booked on those sailings who wish to make alternate summer vacation plans may cancel without penalty by May 31, 2021 and receive a full refund."

Those who are other voyages that are canceled through July 30, 2021, are offered a future cruise credit, onboard credit, or a full refund.

"We continue to have constructive discussions with the CDC but still have many questions that remain unanswered. We are working diligently to resume sailing in the U.S. and meet the CDC guidelines," said Christine Duffy, President of Carnival Cruise Line. "We sincerely appreciate the continued patience and understanding of our guests and travel advisor partners and will share additional information as quickly as we can."

