Florida boy with terminal cancer honored with parade of first responders

A Florida boy with terminal cancer was honored with a parade from first responders in his community, a local sheriff's office said.

The Seminole County Sheriff's Office said that 13-year-old Gavin Griffin has terminal Desmoplastic Small Round Cell Tumors (DSRCT) cancer.

"This wasn't exactly the way we thought things were going to go," Jessica Olds, Gavin's mother, said. "He beat cancer. So, for it to come back so quickly, we didn't expect for it to turn the way it did."

MORE NEWS: NHC: Tropical Storm Fred likely to form on Tuesday, Florida remains in path

Olds explained that despite previously beating cancer, about a month ago, new tumors were found. Gavin has decided to spend the rest of his time at home with his family and hospice care.

"So, he's decided to spend the rest of his time at home and enjoying his family and friends and his community," Gavin's mother added. "None of us know how much time we get. We were blessed with a general time frame so we get to fill as much of it as possible. Whether it's quiet moments sitting on the couch together or getting to be surrounded by a community like this. Every single one of those moments counts."

Law enforcement and first responders from across Central Florida decided to gather together to hold a parade for Gavin, honoring his life.

TRENDING: Baby dolphin named 'Moby' born at Discovery Cove in Orlando

"I don't even think I can put into words how much it meant that to me and my family got to see this and experience this," Gavin said. "It's so amazing that they did all this for me and to support the people in my family and that they think I mean this much to the community."

Watch FOX 35 Orlando for the latest Central Florida news.