Florida mayor tests positive for COVID-19 despite being vaccinated

The DeLand Mayor announced on Tuesday that he has tested positive for COVID-19 despite being vaccinated.

"I wanted to inform our residents that I recently tested positive for Covid-19. I received both doses of the vaccine earlier this year when it became available to those over 65," he said. "Like many people are finding with the variant, it is much more contagious than previous strains we have encountered."

Mayor Apgar said that his symptoms have not been severe though and it feels like a bad cold. He is quarantining at home meanwhile.

"I believe the vaccine has lessened the severity of my symptoms," he added. "No one has ever said that the vaccine or other suggested protective measures would be a fool-proof solution but the vaccine is our most effective weapon in protecting ourselves from Covid-19." The Mayor went on to urge residents to get vaccinated and protect both themselves and their loved ones.

He also said to follow CDC guidelines.

"I look forward to a full recovery and continuing to serve our residents," Mayor Apgar closed on.

