Florida tops 2 million coronavirus cases since pandemic began last March

The Florida Department of Health reported 5,040 new coronavirus cases on Saturday, along with 62 additional deaths, putting the state over 2 million cases since the pandemic began last March.

The number of cases recorded by the Florida Department of Health is now 2,004,362, with 32,713 Florida resident deaths and 624 non-resident deaths.

State health officials say as more cases come in, so do the number of people vaccinated.

As of Saturday, the state said 2,674,975 people have been fully vaccinated.

Of that number, 2,529,934 people are said to have received both doses of either the Pfizer or Moderna vaccines, while 145,041 people have received the single-dose Johnson & Johnson vaccine.

