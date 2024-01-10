Florida woman slings mac & cheese, potato wedges during bizarre incident at gas station: affidavit

Stream FOX 35 News

A Florida woman is facing multiple charges following a bizarre incident at a convenience store in Brevard County, according to an affidavit.

Mercy Thomas, 23, of Cocoa, was arrested on charges of robbery by sudden snatching, battery, criminal mischief and witness tampering, officials said.

On Jan. 6, police officers responded to the convenience store of a Mobil gas station on North Cocoa Boulevard after two women reportedly entered the store, threw food and damaged merchandise.

The incident was captured on surveillance camera footage. In the video, officers said one of the women, later identified as Thomas, could be seen yelling at a husband and wife – who are the store owners – before throwing a container of mac and cheese. She then went on to throw the store's potato wedges onto the ground.

Mercy Thomas (Photo via Brevard County Sheriffs Office)

It was then that the owners tried to escort them out of the store. At the store's main entrance, Thomas allegedly pushed over a container of pickled sausages, causing them to scatter across the floor, the affidavit stated.

When the store owners tried to take a picture of the license plate of the vehicle the two women arrived in, Thomas snatched an iPhone Pro Max from the wife's hands and ran towards the road.

Thomas then reportedly yelled something at the wife while pointing toward the road, as if the phone had been thrown in the road, the report stated.

While that was happening, the husband was able to write down the vehicle's license plate. He then opened the vehicle door and tried to turn the vehicle off in an attempt to prevent the pair from leaving. After opening the door, the other woman involved in the incident ran up to him and began punching him in the head, and the man backed off.

As he walked away, Thomas allegedly struck him from behind before driving off, officers said.

Thomas was arrested and booked into the Brevard County jail and has since been released on bond.

FOX 35 News is working to learn whether the other woman involved in the incident will be charged with a crime.