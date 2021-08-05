Halloween Horror Nights announces new house, multi-day passes on sale

article

Universal Orlando Resort has announced another haunted house for its upcoming 2021 Halloween Horror Nights event.

"The most notorious Halloween Horror Nights icons in Universal Orlando history will join forces to inflict unimaginable terror upon guests in the all-original haunted house – Halloween Horror Nights Icons: Captured," the theme park company said. "The sinister new experience will thrust guests into a monstrous ‘Hell of Fame’ where they’ll face The Caretaker, The Director, The Usher, The Storyteller, Jack the Clown, Chance and more as part of Halloween Horror Nights 2021, celebrating 30 years of fear."

The ‘Halloween Horror Nights Icons: Captured’ house will put guests within the grasp of each of the iconic Horror Nights characters, "giving them no choice but to face the most horrifying legends in Halloween Horror Nights history," Universal Orlando said.

RELATED: PHOTOS: Universal Orlando prepares for upcoming Halloween Horror Nights event

Halloween Horror Nights will feature 10 haunted houses and five scare zones this year. So far, the following houses have been confirmed:

Beetlejuice

Haunting on Hill House

Texas Chainsaw Massacre

Universal Monsters: The Bride of Frankenstein Lives

Halloween Horror Nights Icons: Captured

In addition, the Universal Orlando Resort said that a variety of multi-day tickets are now on sale. They include:

Rush of Fear Pass: Admission to Halloween Horror Nights for the first 16 nights of the event. $129.99 per person plus tax.

Frequent Fear Pass: Admission to Halloween Horror Nights for every Sunday through Thursday and the first weekend. $159.99 per person plus tax.

Frequent Fear Plus Pass: Admission to Halloween Horror Nights for every Sunday through Friday and the first and last Saturday. $189.99 per person plus tax.

Ultimate Frequent Fear Pass: Admission to every night of Halloween Horror Nights. $284.99 per person plus tax.

Single-night tickets are also on sale and begin at $70.99. That is a discounted price from $122.99 at the gate. Visit the Universal Orlando website to make a purchase.

MORE NEWS: Universal Orlando 'encourages' mask use by guests, requires employees

The horror event begins Friday, September 3rd, and goes until Sunday, October 31st.

Watch FOX 35 Orlando for the latest Central Florida news.