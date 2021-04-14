'Hide and seek': Central Florida resident spots bear roaming yard

A bear was spotted in a Central Florida neighborhood, roaming through a yard and possibly even hiding behind a tree as a car passed through, video shows.

The video was taken by Susan Coker in DeLand on Monday night.

"Thought this was a cute video. Looks like he's playing hide and seek," she told FOX 35.

As the weather warms up, bears tend to leave their dens and look for food, the AP reports. This means they may be in your yards, looking for birdseed, garbage, or pet food even.

It is advised that you rake up unused birdseed, remove bird feeders, keep pet food and trash inside or in secure areas, and clean grills thoroughly after use to keep bears away.

