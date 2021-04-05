Lake County Schools offer vaccines to students 16 and up

Lake County Schools is distributing the COVID-19 vaccine to its employees and students age 16 and older at its high schools.

The vaccination drive began on Monday morning.

Parents or legal guardians must accompany minor students ages 16 and 17 who want to get the vaccine.

Doses will be given as scheduled:

Eustis High School from 3:00 p.m. to 6:00 p.m.

1st dose on April 5th

2nd dose on April 26th

South Lake High School from 3:00 p.m. to 6:00 p.m.

1st dose on April 6th

2nd dose on April 27th

Leesburg High School from 3:00 p.m. to 6:00 p.m.

1st dose on April 6th

2nd dose on April 27th

Lake Minneola High School from 3:00 p.m. to 6:00 p.m.

1st dose on April 7th

2nd dose on April 28th

Tavares High School from 3:00 p.m. to 6:00 p.m.

1st dose on April 8th

2nd dose on April 29th

"I’ve heard a lot of good things about it and the test results have been super positive from what I’ve heard and I think it will be better – more safe -- for me to get it," one student previously told FOX 35.

Another student was less confident, saying "I don’t really know. It really depends if my parents get it or not."

Then a third student was a no, stating "I don’t think so personally just because of all the bad side effects that my family’s heard about it. My grandparents got it though."

Lake County Superintendent Diane Kornegary explained that "with every vaccination, we can provide it does create a greater sense of normalcy and a greater hope that we’ll be able to open up the school next year in some more normal fashion than we have. We’re excited and encouraging everybody to take advantage of this opportunity so that normal start is more of a reality for us next year."

Lake County is the first Central Florida school district to offer vaccinations at its schools.

