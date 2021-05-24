Expand / Collapse search

Last chance! Tuesday is the final day for the Orlando FEMA vaccine site

By FOX 35 News Staff
Published 
Updated 6 hours ago
Coronavirus
The vaccine site, located at Valencia College West Campus, will close permanently Tuesday at 7 p.m.

ORLANDO, Fla. - There are only two days left to get a COVID-19 vaccine at the federal vaccination site in Orlando.

The site, located at Valencia College West Campus, will close permanently Tuesday at 7 p.m.

Currently, the vaccine site only offers second doses of the Pfizer vaccine and the single-dose Johnson & Johnson vaccine. You do not need an appointment to receive a shot.

Since being set up earlier in the year, the vaccine site has reportedly given more than 200,000 doses.

The site operates from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. daily. 

