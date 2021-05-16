LIST: Stores not requiring masks for fully vaccinated individuals

Following the announcement from the CDC earlier this week that fully vaccinated people do not need to wear a mask outside or indoors, many popular retailers have updated their mask policies.

These stores include:

Trader's Joe

Trader Joe's updated its COVID-19 guidance Friday, saying those who are fully vaccinated — meaning they have waited to two weeks after getting their second shots — can enter the grocery stores without masks in light of the news.

"We will trust our customers and not request or require proof of vaccination," a Trader Joe's spokesperson told FOX Business in a statement when asked whether the grocery store will require customers to show vaccination documentation.

Publix

Publix announced Friday that it will no longer require fully vaccinated customers or associates to wear masks in line with the CDC unless required by state or local mandates.

"In accordance with CDC guidelines, individuals who are not fully vaccinated are required to use face coverings over their noses and mouths while inside any Publix store," the grocery store chain said in a press release.

Costco

Costco will not require masks for fully vaccinated customers to wear masks indoors, aside from indoor health care settings, in places with no local mask requirements.

"In Costco locations where the state or local jurisdiction does not have a mask mandate, we will allow members and guests who are fully vaccinated to enter Costco without a face mask or face shield. We will not require proof of vaccination, but we ask for members’ responsible and respectful cooperation with this revised policy," a Friday letter to members reads.

Walmart

Walmart and Sam's Club issued new guidance on Monday for employees in "all facilities, including our stores, clubs, distribution centers, fulfillment centers and offices."

"…Based on the latest CDC guidance, fully vaccinated associates will not need to wear a mask at work starting Tuesday, May 18," the company's website says.

Starbucks

Starbucks made the announcement on their website, citing that "facial coverings will be optional for vaccinated customers beginning Monday, May 17, unless local regulations require them by law."

Target

Target will no longer require masks for vaccinated customers or employees.

Target is still strongly encouraging guests and team members who have not been vaccinated to wear a mask inside its stores, except where it is required by local ordinances. Target said it will also continue increased safety and cleaning measures, including social distancing.

There are still many stores that have not updated their mask policy, despite the change in CDC guidance. CVS, Walgreens, and Home Depot are still asking customers to keep theirs on in stores. They are subject to change policy based on how the pandemic continues from here.

FOX Business contributed to this report.