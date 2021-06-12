NASA Administrator Nelson confident in space agency's budget

NASA is planning new missions and seeking a funding boost of $1.5 billion to help make it happen.

President Biden selected former Florida senator Bill Nelson to increase our commitment to space exploration and the space agency’s observation of Earth.

Nelson is using his experience in Washington to try to move Biden’s proposed $24.8-billion budget through Congress.

The Biden administration’s agenda includes two probes to Venus to help determine how its environment, which started like Earth’s, turned so toxic. The administration is also planning to launch a network of new satellites to enhance observation of Earth to help us protect our environment from man-made climate change.

Nelson also confirmed NASA is still committed to going back to the moon with plans to maintain a permanent presence.

"The goal is 2024. But space is hard," Nelson said. "And when you are developing new technologies and pressing the edge of the envelope, we have found that it sometimes causes delays because you are really doing things for the first time. And although we have been to the moon before, nevertheless there are new technologies, new spacesuits that we’re developing, but the goal is 2024."

