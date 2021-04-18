NASA’s Ingenuity helicopter successfully completes 1st flight on Mars

NASA's Ingenuity helicopter has successfully completed its first flight on Mars.

The space agency said that the flight occurred at 3:30 a.m. EDT. Data from the vehicle came into NASA hours later, confirming the successful mission.

They shared an image from the Ingenuity helicopter shortly after receiving the data.

Then, they shared a photo of the Ingenuity helicopter taken from the Perseverance rover.

A postflight briefing will occur at 2 p.m. EDT on Monday.

NASA said that in its initial flight, Ingenuity rose about 10 feet above the surface and then hover for about 20 to 30 seconds before landing.

This is also said to be the first flight of a powered aircraft on another planet.

On Ingenuity's flight, the helicopter carried a piece of history with it: a fabric from the Wright Brother's original plane which first attained flight in 1903.

A successful flight opens up a new era of space exploration using drones

