New CDC order requiring masks on public transportation to begin

Just before midnight on Monday, a new CDC order requiring travelers to wear masks on all forms of public transportation will take effect.

The new CDC order will officially begin at 11:59 p.m. on Monday, February 1st.

It states passengers on airplanes, trains, buses, subways, ships, ferries, taxis, and ride-shares must wear a mask that covers their nose and mouth while getting on such vehicles, during the ride, and while getting off.

In addition, people must wear masks on the premises of transportation hubs such as airports, train and subway stations, bus and ferry terminals, seaports, and ports of entry. Masks must stay on while people await, board, travel, and disembark public transportation.

The CDC order prompts drivers, conductors and crew members to only transport people who are wearing masks.

The CDC says in order to meet the requirement, the mask must completely cover the nose and mouth. Cloth masks should be made with two or more layers, as to not let light pass through when held up to a light source. Masks should also be secured to the hair and fit snugly against the side of the face. The mask should not have slits, exhalation valves or punctures.

You can read more about the CDC order here.

