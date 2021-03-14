New images of Universal's VelociCoaster show bridge that gets people up close to coaster

article

The VelociCoaster at Universal's Islands of Adventure is expected to open this summer and new images are getting theme park fans excited

Orlando Informer gave FOX 35 permission to share these photos.

They show the coaster with a train on the track during testing. You can also see a newly reopened bridge that gets people pretty close to the tracks.

Photo courtesy: Orlando Informer (Twitter: @OrlandoInformer)

Photo courtesy: Orlando Informer (Twitter: @OrlandoInformer)

Advertisement

The Orlando Informer also posted a video of the coaster running.

The rollercoaster is said to feature more than 4,700 feet of track and reaches heights of up to 155 feet.

VIDEO: Jurassic World VelociCoaster begins testing with human riders

Universal Orlando Resort described the thrill ride as "a series of intense maneuvers that will send guests catapulting up to 70 mph and more than 150 feet in the air with the swiftest of prehistoric predators."

According to the theme park company, be prepared to:

Accelerate through two pulse-pounding launches, the fastest reaching 70 mph in 2.4 seconds

Encounter a one-of-a-kind, 360-degree barrel roll right above the Islands of Adventure lagoon

Experience a zero-gravity inverted stall that will send riders upside down across 100 feet of track in a jaw-dropping maneuver that is the first of its kind

Go airborne during the towering "Top Hat," which propels riders 155 feet in the air and then immediately into an 80-degree drop – Universal’s steepest drop yet

Brace for a total of 12 heart-pounding seconds of airtime – the thrilling sensation of weightlessness riders feel when they’re lifted from their seats – throughout the entire adventure

The Jurassic World VelociCoaster will be the world’s first coaster based on the blockbuster franchise and will feature an original story "that expands upon the thrills, dinosaurs, and environments fans have seen on the big screen.

PHOTOS: Universal's Jurassic World VelociCoaster stunning 'light trail'

Guests will reportedly join the cast of the films -- Chris Pratt as Owen Grady, Bryce Dallas Howard as Claire Dearing and BD Wong as Dr. Henry Wu -- on a high-speed chase alongside a nimble Velociraptor pack.

Stay tuned to FOX 35 Orlando for when this new thrill ride will open.