New Year’s Day: Which stores, restaurants will be closed?

A brand-new year can produce the urge to handle holiday returns, use up gift cards or dine out to celebrate.

But be aware: Amid an ongoing, global pandemic, choosing a New Year’s Day activity can be even trickier. Business hours change and some retailers will even be closed.

To help plan your holiday shopping and dining experiences, listed below are some of the places that will be closed Saturday after we ring in 2022.

Many restaurants, stores open on New Year’s Day

If you're looking to dine out or shop on New Year's Day, there will be plenty of options to choose from.

While most chains are closed during major holidays, such as Christmas, many businesses are keeping their doors open to celebrate the new year.

Starbucks is scheduled to remain open on New Year's Day. Hours may vary. (Photo by Stephen Chernin/Getty Images)

Most major restaurants, coffee shops and businesses are scheduled to remain open, but it may be a franchise decision whether a store opens on the holidays, so check with your closest location before heading out the door.

A few stores, restaurants closed on New Year’s Day

Many grocery stores, drug stores, gas stations and restaurants will have limited hours on Friday and Saturday.

A closed sign in the window of a small business on September 25, 2020 (Credit: Matthew Horwood/Getty Images)

For example, many Chick-fil-A restaurants will close at 6 p.m. local time both Friday and Saturday, but the fast-food chain said operating hours could still vary by store.

An exterior view of Chick-fil-A on May 12, 2020 in New York City.

Stores that will be closed on New Year’s Day include:

The Costco logo is seen on the exterior of a store in Seattle. (Photo by Toby Scott/SOPA Images/LightRocket via Getty Images)

This story was reported from Los Angeles.